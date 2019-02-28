Myrna Williams Misko



1944 ~ 2019



D'Iberville



Myrna Williams Misko, 74, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in D'Iberville.



Mrs. Misko was a native and lifelong resident of D'Iberville. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Misko was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was employed for 45 years, serving 5 pastors and many parochial vicars as secretary, bookkeeper, in-house historian and everything else of importance except celebrating the sacraments. She was such an example of a faithful soldier of Jesus, a strong woman who didn't know defeat and was a rock of encouragement.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Eva Quave Williams; and her sister, Judy Langlinais.



Mrs. Misko's survivors include her husband of 56 years, George "Bubba" Misko; her children, Betty Misko Myers and Mark Misko; her granddaughters, Olivia Katherine Disotell and Emily Gabrielle Disotell; and her brother, Johnny (Janette) Williams.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Williams Cemetery on Larue Road in Vancleave.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School, 10482 Lemoyne Boulevard, D'Iberville, MS 39540.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



