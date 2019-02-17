Myron Luther Myers, II



Long Beach, MS



Myron Luther Myers II, passed on to our Lord on February 13, 2019. Myron was born in Gulfport, MS on October 5, 1967.



He joins his mother, Alma June Myers, sister Beth Elaine Myers and brother Franklin Nicholas (Nick) Myers.



He is survived by his father Myron Lemuel Myers, step mother Ann Westendorf Myers, brother-in-law, Fred and sister, Cassie Breland, brother, Mark and sister-in-law, Liane Myers, uncle, Billy Joe (BJ) Myers and many nieces and nephews.



Myron was a long time resident at South Mississippi Regional Center (SMRC) in Long Beach, MS.



A private service will be held at the Lutheran Church on the Pines in Waveland, MS; interment will be beside his mother and sister at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS



The family would like to thank and appreciates the staff at SMRC for the care given to Myron over the may years.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019