MYRTA NELL SHOWERS-PETHTEL
1941 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Nell was born in Mobile, Alabama on June 20, 1941. She was taken by the Lord on March 26, 2020 after an extended period of illness. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs.
She graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1959 and went on to earn her Bachelor and Master degrees in English and Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught English for over 30 years, 25 of that, at the Ocean Springs Junior High and Middle Schools. She retired from
teaching in 1999 as the English Department Head at the Middle school. Although she taught a few evening courses at our Junior college, she spent 25 years teaching Seventh graders. Surely there is a special place in Heaven for her.
She met and married Boyd Pethtel in 1962. Boyd was a Second Lieutenant at Keesler and Nell was a Senior at USM. There are two Sons, Ray and John, five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.
Nell and Boyd were married for over 57 years.
Nell was more than a teacher. Along side her primary job, she led the United Way Fund raising drive, at her school, for a number of years, always leading her co-workers to exceed the assigned monetary goals. She also served as the Sunshine chairperson, sharing encouragement, condolences and/or
congratulations to those on the faculty and support staff as needed.
Following her retirement from teaching, she became a dedicated Walter Anderson Museum volunteer Docent and Archive data gatherer. Her archive work directly supported the financial grant program which keeps the museum open and improving. She was also Sunshine representative for the museum
volunteer organization and worked the telephone notification system to keep the volunteer membership informed of all activities.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 situation, the family has requested that all friends and family participate in a few minutes of private prayers on Nell's behalf on 31 March 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradford O'Keefe funeral home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020