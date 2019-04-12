|
Myrtis "Mert" Knight
1935 ~ 2019
Myrtis "Mert" Knight, age 83 and of Saucier, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Gulfport.
Mert was a life-long resident of the Coast and was a long-time member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Saucier. She loved caring for her kids and grandkids and loved working in the yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Knight; and her brother, W. Tommy Hammons.
Survivors include her four children, Karen Ladner (Wayne), James L. "Bubba" Knight (Martha), Jerry M. Knight and Terry L. Knight (Dora); her three siblings, Bessie M. McMullen, Leslie M. Hammons (Bonnie) and Debbie Smith (Jimmy); 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13th at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 23146 Hwy. 49, Saucier, MS, where friends may visit from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and an online obituary may be viewed and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2019