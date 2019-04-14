Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Myrtle Blanchard

Myrtle Blanchard Obituary
Myrtle Church Blanchard

Bay St. Louis, MS

Myrtle Church Blanchard, 95, of Bay St. Louis passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS.

Myrtle was born in New Orleans, LA to Berchman J. Church and Stella Bourgeois and raised by Agnes Church. In 1942 she became a military wife by marrying Martin O. Blanchard, Jr. Throughout the years they traveled all over the United States. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

Myrtle was an antique dealer, excellent artist, cook, seamstress, gardner, dancer, exemplary mother and wife to a man that adored her until his last breath. She lost many close relatives and friends in her 95 years (too many to mention-but not forgotten.) She was very active in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #77 in Waveland from 1968-2004. She was a member and a maid in Nereids in its infancy. She loved Mardi Gras and the Saints.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Blanchard, Jr.; parents, Berchman J. Church and Stella Bourgeois and brother, Berchman J. Church.

She is survived by her son, Martin O. Blanchard III and his wife Mary of Waveland; two daughters, Sue Ellen B. Carter of Kentwood, LA and Maureen Louise Blanchard of Bay St. Louis; sister, Margaret Church of Metairie, LA; six grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.

We have lost our beloved matriarch.

Arrangements will be held at a later date.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
