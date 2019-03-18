Nan Inez Lovett



1944 - 2019



Gulfport, MS



Nan Inez Lovett, age 75, of Gulfport, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2018.



Nan was born in Pascagoula and graduated from Gulfport High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She received her Master's Degree from William Carey and taught in the Gulfport School System for 32 years before retiring. She was a faithful member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she was very active in the life of the church. She served on the Altar Guild, arranged the flowers for the Blessed Mother, and served as the offering secretary. She will be remembered as a matriarch and for leading the congregation from her front-row pew. She loved arts and crafts and was a talented floral designer. Her favorite pastime was shopping, as her email address was a description of that passion, "shopping queen." She loved and doted on her grandchildren, tutored them, and left them a Christian legacy.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bryce Lovett; her parents, Rev. Frederick S. Resch and Zora Inez Walker Carver; her maternal grandmother, Inez Gordon Walker.



She is survived by her daughter, Zora Clifton-Tate (Lyman Howard Tate, Sr.); brother, Jerome Harold Carver; grandchildren, Kyri Desiree' Tate, Nanette Alicea Elizabeth Tate, Lyman Howard Donnie Tate; and her great granddaughter, Aiden Grace Elizabeth Tate.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gulfport, at 5:00 pm. Friends may visit in the church's Parish Hall one hour prior.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Inez G. Walker Education Fund, c/o St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 11322 W. Taylor Road, Gulfport, MS 39503.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019