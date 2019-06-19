|
Nancy Muriel Beaugez
1946 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Nancy Muriel Beaugez, age 65, of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
Nancy was born on November 21, 1953 in Biloxi, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy Beaugez and Hazel Holifield Franklin; and siblings, Paul Beaugez and Neil Beaugez. Nancy is survived by two brothers, Elliott Beaugez and Stanley Beaugez; four children, Brenda Gail Myrick (Gary Brackett), James Myrick Jr., La Grace Williams and Terri Peacock; eight grandchildren, Jaymee Myrick, Harley Myrick, Taryn Brackett, Zackery Brackett, Heather Williams, Jacob Williams, Brandon Williams and Jade Peacock; and ten great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Kaeson, Kyzer, Kamdyn, Zoey, Jace, Skylar and Bentley Williams, Zackery Brackett, Jr. and April Lee Mary Gray.
Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019