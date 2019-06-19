The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Beaugez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Beaugez


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Beaugez Obituary
Nancy Muriel Beaugez

1946 ~ 2019

Vancleave

Nancy Muriel Beaugez, age 65, of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Nancy was born on November 21, 1953 in Biloxi, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy Beaugez and Hazel Holifield Franklin; and siblings, Paul Beaugez and Neil Beaugez. Nancy is survived by two brothers, Elliott Beaugez and Stanley Beaugez; four children, Brenda Gail Myrick (Gary Brackett), James Myrick Jr., La Grace Williams and Terri Peacock; eight grandchildren, Jaymee Myrick, Harley Myrick, Taryn Brackett, Zackery Brackett, Heather Williams, Jacob Williams, Brandon Williams and Jade Peacock; and ten great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Kaeson, Kyzer, Kamdyn, Zoey, Jace, Skylar and Bentley Williams, Zackery Brackett, Jr. and April Lee Mary Gray.

Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now