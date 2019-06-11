Nancy Patterson Condon



1936 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Nancy Patterson Condon, age 83, of Long Beach, passed away on June 9, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Laura Patterson; a daughter, Tamela Diane Condon; and several brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John "Jack" Condon; her children, Lynda (Ron) Groat and Michael S. (Leslie) Clarke; a sister, Myrtie Marler (Bill); 6 grandchildren, Michael Aaron Lacy, Jr., Steven Christopher Groat, Rebecca Lynn Laing, Jaclyn Michele Delaney (James), Lindsay Diane Clarke, and John Michael Clarke (Sarah); 7 great-grandchildren, Angel Nicole Groat, Kayla Marie Carter, Lauren Alyce Disalvo, Ann Haines Clarke, Emma Wilson Clarke, Madilyn Nicole Delaney, and Marleigh James Delaney; and other relatives and friends.



Mrs. Condon worked for Bell South for 18 years and she enjoyed crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 4 – 6 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



