Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Nancy Patterson Condon

1936 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Nancy Patterson Condon, age 83, of Long Beach, passed away on June 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Laura Patterson; a daughter, Tamela Diane Condon; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John "Jack" Condon; her children, Lynda (Ron) Groat and Michael S. (Leslie) Clarke; a sister, Myrtie Marler (Bill); 6 grandchildren, Michael Aaron Lacy, Jr., Steven Christopher Groat, Rebecca Lynn Laing, Jaclyn Michele Delaney (James), Lindsay Diane Clarke, and John Michael Clarke (Sarah); 7 great-grandchildren, Angel Nicole Groat, Kayla Marie Carter, Lauren Alyce Disalvo, Ann Haines Clarke, Emma Wilson Clarke, Madilyn Nicole Delaney, and Marleigh James Delaney; and other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Condon worked for Bell South for 18 years and she enjoyed crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 4 – 6 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guestbook may be viewed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 11, 2019
