Nancy Dollar
1928 - 2020
Nancy Carol Harrison Dollar

1928-2020

Vancleave, MS

Nancy Carol Harrison Dollar, age 92, of Vancleave, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She was born in Blakely, Georgia to Homer Powell Harrison, Sr. and Nora Lee Thompson Harrison on September 20, 1928. She was of the Baptist faith. She worked previously as an in-home day-care provider for 16 years in Ocean Springs, MS. She will always be remembered and lovingly known to all of the children she cared for, as well as her own grandchildren, as "Mee Maw". She cherished her family and church friends, and most recently, the fellowship enjoyed at routine luncheons with her ladies' church group.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Homer Harrison; three sisters, Marjorie Matillo, Sara Sparks, and Betty Odom; and one great granddaughter, Katelyn Mitchell.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Calvin E. Dollar, Sr.; her four sons, C. Edwin Dollar, Jr. (Diane) of Biloxi, Gery Dollar (Susan) of Vancleave, David Dollar (Cindy) of Vancleave, Alan Dollar (Betty) of Ocean Springs; sister, Elizabeth Smith (Leon) of Pearland, TX; brother, E. P. "Buck" Richardson (Judy) of Pearland, TX; 8 beautiful grandchildren, Andrea, Stacey, Natalie, Jeremy, Jennifer, Lisa, Kyle, and Eli; many great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave. Chapel, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be in Crestlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude in her memory at www.stjude.org .

Memories may be shared with the family at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
