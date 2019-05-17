Ms. Nancy M Mills



August 12, 1949--May 5, 1949



Rosenberg, TX



Ms. Nancy M Mills, age 69, passed away on May 5th after a long battle with cancer.



Ms. Mills was born in Tampa, FL on August 12, 1949. Her family moved around with the Air Force for the first 8 years of her life, and then in 1957 the family settled on the "Back Bay" in Biloxi, MS. She spent several years working for the City of Biloxi in different capacities throughout the 1970's and 2000's, including City Council Clerk. However, most of her professional career she served as a Legal Secretary for several law firms in Biloxi and Gulfport, and in the 1990's, served as President of the Mississippi Legal Secretaries Association. When she eventually retired in the early 2000's, she studied and became a certified massage therapist, then opened her own business as the sole proprietor of Listening Hands Massage Therapy on Lameuse St in Biloxi.



Ms. Mills was a free spirit and saw her religious denomination as a Native American Spiritualist. She was a very independent woman, but at times really enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and was loved by many. She enjoyed performing in the local community theaters spent years in community theaters around Biloxi and Gulfport, including a long stint with the Walter Anderson Players at the Biloxi Saenger and Little Theatres. She also enjoyed singing and served as the cantor at St. Michael's church in Biloxi during the early 2000's.



Preceded in death by mother, Florence B Mills, and father, Harry L Mills Sr



Survived by her son, Shane Bontemps (Mayra), brother, Harry L Mills Jr (Joyce), grand-kids, Isabelle Guevara, Brielle Bontemps, and Mateo Bontemps, nieces, Candice Mills Detzel(James) and Courtney Mills.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to the or the Houston SPCA. Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2019