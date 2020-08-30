Nancy Powell



July 8, 1958-August 23, 2020



Biloxi



Nancy Powell, 62 passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi, MS. She is survived by her daughter Edie, son-in-law Maurice, two sisters Doris and Sonja, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her smile was infectious and she never met a stranger. She was loved by all and will definitely be missed. A memorial in her honor will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Latimer Community center 10908 Daisy Vestry Rd Biloxi, MS 39532. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm and memorial service will begin at 2:00pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store