1/1
Nancy Powell
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Powell

July 8, 1958-August 23, 2020

Biloxi

Nancy Powell, 62 passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi, MS. She is survived by her daughter Edie, son-in-law Maurice, two sisters Doris and Sonja, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her smile was infectious and she never met a stranger. She was loved by all and will definitely be missed. A memorial in her honor will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Latimer Community center 10908 Daisy Vestry Rd Biloxi, MS 39532. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm and memorial service will begin at 2:00pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Latimer Community center
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Latimer Community center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved