Mrs. Nancy Powell Hayes



Oct. 4, 1922 - Feb. 5, 2019



Buckatunna



Mrs. Nancy Powell Hayes was a known lover of flowers and gardening. She was known to have the magical touch of anything she planted.



She was born in Liberty, MS. Her early education began at Jerusalem School. She received her high school education from Amite County Training School and furthered her education at Mississippi Valley State University. She began her professional career in the Greene County school system, teaching elementary and remedial reading. She was the oldest member of Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church. Additionally, Nancy was the owner of Hayes Family Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



Mrs. Hayes loved children, teaching and horticulture. It was through her love for these things that she was able to cultivate and blossom some of the best and brightest students of her 42 year career.



She is preceded in death by loving husband, Rev. Mack Arthur Hayes, Sr.; both parents, Mr. Emerson Powell and Mrs. Lillie Azalee Moore Powell; one son, Mr. McArthur "Tiny" Hayes, Jr.; one daughter, Rev. RoseMary Hayes Williams; five brothers, Mr. Milton Powell, Mr. Alton Powell, Mr. Lucious Powell, Mr. Allen Powell, Mr. James Powell; three sisters, Mrs. Reba Powell Williams, Mrs. Isis Powell Johnson, Miss Alice Powell; one grandson, Mr. Theodore "Teddy" Williams, III. and two step children, Rev. Robert Lewis Hayes and Mrs. Marion Jones.



Her growing legacy are her two granddaughters, who were her primary caregivers, Ms. Sonya Williams Barnes and Thea Hayes Williams (Terrence) Black, Ph.D.; a grandson, Mr. Arthur D. (Abigail) Hayes; a granddaughter, Ms. Althea McDonald; eight great-grandchildren, Tyron Hayes, Kenson Barnes, Tyreek Hayes, Thea Emerson Black, Kristyn Jones, Hydia McDonald, Jordyn McDonald, Shirah Robinson; one great-great grandson, Mason Robinson; her only surviving sister, Mrs. Ada Williamson; one son-in-law, Rev. Theodore R. Williams, Jr.; two daughters-in-law, Mrs. Jeanette Hayes (Edward) Pou, Mrs. Autry Hayes and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Funeral: 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019; Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church, Buckatunna, MS. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Sweet Pilgrim Cemetery, Buckatunna. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary