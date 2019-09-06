|
Thomozina "Tommie" Hebert, née Mladinich,
Hattiesburg
Mrs. Thomozina "Tommie" Hebert, née Mladinich, died peacefully in Biloxi on August 30. She was 94 years old.
Thomozina is survived by her son Kevin (Jean) Hebert of Biloxi, MS; her daughter Pamela (Dan) Griffon of Norfolk, VA; her daughter Mary Beth (Sean) Farrell of Hattiesburg, MS; her sister Lucy Ballinger of Charlotte, NC; and her sister Mary Ann "Tootsie" Johnson of Biloxi, MS. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kim Hebert, Joey Hebert, Ladd Hebert, Amie Patros, Timothy Hebert, Cody Hebert, Rachel Thompson, Benjamin Griffon, Jacob Griffon, Suzette Griffon, and Erin Griffon, along with many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Joseph
"Pete" Hebert; her son Wallace Joseph, Jr. "Joe" of Sheldon, TX; her parents, Andrew and Mary Mladinich of Biloxi; brother Andrew Mladinich of Biloxi; brother Ernest "Cunnie" Mladinich of Biloxi; brother Julius Mladinich of Marrero, LA, and her sister Eva Mallette of Biloxi, MS.
Thomozina was born on March 8, 1925 in her father's house on Cedar Street, Point Cadet, Biloxi. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. In 1942, she married the love of her life, Wallace Joseph "Pete" Hebert; they were together until his death in 1995. She was a dedicated homemaker, a wonderful seamstress and an excellent cook who was known for her delicious pusharatas, as well as other Croatian and Cajun delicacies. The couple had four children who will always remember her as a wonderful mother. She loved having them all together for a big Sunday dinner.
Thomozina was a lifelong member of Nativity BVM parish; she served as homeroom mother at Nativity BVM Elementary School. Tommie loved to laugh and have a good time. She greatly enjoyed Mardi Gras in New Orleans and on the Gulf Coast, as well as the Gulf Coast casinos. Thomozina also loved travelling with her friends and family. Like her sister Eva, Thomozina donated her body to medical research at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A memorial mass will be held on September 13 at 2:00 at Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses on Biloxi Merit Hospital's sixth floor who cared for Thomozina during her final illness. They would like to express special appreciation for nurse Emily's compassion and kindness. They would also like to thank the sensitive and caring hospice
nurses and social workers from Kendrick Hospice.
She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 6, 2019