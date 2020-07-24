1/1
Nelda Polk
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelda Jeane Moody Polk

1940-2020

Long Beach

Nelda Jeane Moody Polk, age 79, of Long Beach passed away on July 21, 2020.

Mrs. Polk was born in Hattiesburg to Charles W. Moody and Lettie Alma Kittrell Moody. She graduated from Gulfport High School. Nelda loved sewing and making beautiful pieces that she enjoyed giving away as gifts. She retired from Coca Cola in Gulfport where she was a longtime associate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Polk; her parents; her aunt who raised her, Julia Hammond; and her sister, Gwendolyn Smith.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Ross Sigmon and Tracy Ross Diercks (Arne-Roland Diercks); grandchildren, Alexa Brianne Sigmon, Anja Rene' Diercks, Andreas Roland Diercks, Alexander Ross Diercks; and her sister, Ruth Dyer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior with limitations based on State Board of Funeral Service mandates of 10 people indoors. Friends and family are invited to attend a livestream video of the service by going to her obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com .

Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Crusaders for Veterans at www.cfv.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved