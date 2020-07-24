Nelda Jeane Moody Polk
1940-2020
Long Beach
Nelda Jeane Moody Polk, age 79, of Long Beach passed away on July 21, 2020.
Mrs. Polk was born in Hattiesburg to Charles W. Moody and Lettie Alma Kittrell Moody. She graduated from Gulfport High School. Nelda loved sewing and making beautiful pieces that she enjoyed giving away as gifts. She retired from Coca Cola in Gulfport where she was a longtime associate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Polk; her parents; her aunt who raised her, Julia Hammond; and her sister, Gwendolyn Smith.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Ross Sigmon and Tracy Ross Diercks (Arne-Roland Diercks); grandchildren, Alexa Brianne Sigmon, Anja Rene' Diercks, Andreas Roland Diercks, Alexander Ross Diercks; and her sister, Ruth Dyer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior with limitations based on State Board of Funeral Service mandates of 10 people indoors. Friends and family are invited to attend a livestream video of the service by going to her obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com
.
Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crusaders for Veterans at www.cfv.com
.