Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Neldra N. McDonald


1930 - 2019
Neldra N. McDonald Obituary
Neldra N. McDonald

1930 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Neldra N. McDonald, 89, of Gulfport, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Mrs. McDonald was a graduate of Pass Christian High School and formerly worked with South Central Bell and Sears. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking, floral culture and birdwatching. Mrs. McDonald was an avid fisherman and spent many wonderful hours in the bayous and gulf. She was loved by everyone and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Niolet; her mother, Olivia Niolet; her brothers, James and Ernet Niolet; her sisters, Verma Hawkins and Ruth Delpit; her son, Dale McDonald; and her granddaughter, Haley McDonald.

Survivors include her husband, Fred D. McDonald (married for 66 years and 6 months); her sons, Fred D. McDonald, Jr. and Mark McDonald; her sister, Dorothy Benvenutti; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Toby McDonald.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 5th from 1:00 until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. Burial will follow at Old Delisle Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 2, 2019
