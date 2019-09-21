|
|
Newton "Newt" Felix Hanson, Jr.
1926 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Newton "Newt" Felix Hanson, Jr., passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 at the VA nursing home in Biloxi, MS. He was 93. Mr. Hanson was born on May 23, 1926 to his parents Newton Felix Hanson Sr. and Hester Brasell Hanson both deceased. Hanson grew up in Memphis, TN. He enlisted in the Army and served 8 years during the end of World War II and The Korean War. He rose to the rank of, First Lieutenant. He graduated from Iowa State with a degree in Forestry.
In November of 1951 he married his college sweetheart, Lou Ada Bogen and they have been married for 67 years.
He is survived by his wife Lou Ada Hanson, 89, and three sons, Phillip Benton Hanson (wife, Kim Sand), William Douglas Hanson, (wife, Linda Hughes)and Hugh Kirkwood Hanson (wife, Rachel Jordan).
He also leaves 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Mr. Hanson worked for 42 years in the lumber business. 25 of those years employed at E. L. Bruce Company in Bruce, MS and 17 years at Curtner Lumber Company in Newport, AR.
In his spare time he liked to garden, bird watch, fish, bowl and was an avid card and board game player. He also liked to read. He was an Eagle Scout and also a scout master.
The Family would like to express our sincere thanks to all those nurses and doctors at the VA (Rio Grande and Niagara wings) for their tireless compassion for our father. You are the greatest.
The family has requested a private service to be held sometime in the near future. In lieu of flowers, your donations to The s Fund, The Honor Flight or The Audubon Society.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 21, 2019