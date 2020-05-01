Nicholas Curry
1986 - 2020
Nicholas Curry

Nov. 19, 1986 - Apr. 23, 2020

Bay St. Louis

Mr. Nicholas Curry, 33, was born November 19, 1986, in New Orleans, Louisiana. After a life of love and lasting memories, Nicholas departed this life, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Nicholas was a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 20 years. He was a graduate of Kankakee Illinois High School. After completing high school, Nicholas received his certification in bookkeeping. He was such an eclectic young man, having gifts and talents in a wide range of things. Nicholas received awards in horseback riding, he enjoyed bowling, baseball, fishing, playing his trumpet, and he loves playing video games.

In addition to the things that Nicholas found joy in, volunteering at Gates to Success, was another pleasure of Nicholas's. The life he lived was a good one, filled with faith and service to others, a reflections of a genuine human spirit. Nicholas has an outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. Though Nicholas's life seems short lived, his family and friend are ever thankful for the time that they were blessed to spend with him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harriet and Albert Curry, Sr. and a aunt, Leonardine Curry.

Nicholas leaves to cherish his life and memories his loving mother, Terrance Curry- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi,; uncles, Carver Curry, Albert (Kathy) Curry, Jr., Cornell Curry; aunts, Perpetua Curry, Thomasceda Curry, Ancilla Allen, Manuelita Curry; cousins, other relatives and many lifelong friends. Graveside service: 10:00 AM, Saturday May 2, 2020, St. Mary's Cemetery Bay St. Louis. ONLINE REGISTRY: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
