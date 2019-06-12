Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Nicholas Scott Davis


Nicholas Scott Davis Obituary
Nicholas Scott Davis

1991 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Nicholas Scott Davis, age 27, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Nicholas was a native of Falls City, Nebraska and has been a long-time resident of Gulfport. He attended from Harrison Central High School, where he was a trumpet player in the marching band. He overcame many obstacles through Teen Challenge. He was a Certified Welder and a CDL Truck Driver.

Nicholas' joy and love in life were contagious and he raised the spirits of everyone in the room. He has a love for fishing, being anywhere outdoors, playing with his dog Lily and watching his favorite team, the Broncos.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Henry Davis, his maternal grandfather, Roger Bernard Leuty; and his great-grandpa, George William Leuty.

Survivors include his father, Stephen Patrick Davis; his mother, Beth Ann Leuty; his sisters, Tiffany E. Davis and Samantha P. Davis; and his grandma, Linda Leuty and grandmother, Mary Jane Davis.

Visitation will be held for Nicholas on Thursday, June 13th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport.

There will also be services and burial held in Rulo, Nebraska.

The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019
