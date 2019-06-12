Nicholas Scott Davis



1991 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Nicholas Scott Davis, age 27, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.



Nicholas was a native of Falls City, Nebraska and has been a long-time resident of Gulfport. He attended from Harrison Central High School, where he was a trumpet player in the marching band. He overcame many obstacles through Teen Challenge. He was a Certified Welder and a CDL Truck Driver.



Nicholas' joy and love in life were contagious and he raised the spirits of everyone in the room. He has a love for fishing, being anywhere outdoors, playing with his dog Lily and watching his favorite team, the Broncos.



Nicholas was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Henry Davis, his maternal grandfather, Roger Bernard Leuty; and his great-grandpa, George William Leuty.



Survivors include his father, Stephen Patrick Davis; his mother, Beth Ann Leuty; his sisters, Tiffany E. Davis and Samantha P. Davis; and his grandma, Linda Leuty and grandmother, Mary Jane Davis.



Visitation will be held for Nicholas on Thursday, June 13th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport.



There will also be services and burial held in Rulo, Nebraska.



There will also be services and burial held in Rulo, Nebraska.

The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019