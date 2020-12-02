1/1
Nicholas Stephen Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Stephen Moran
November 24, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Nicholas was born and raised in Gulfport, MS. He passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved.
He graduated from HCHS, Perkinston Community College and Mississippi College. He was very successful in his 13 year career as a Certified Petroleum Landman. He was a kind and loving person who cherished his family and friends. He was truly that special kind of guy whose smile and personality were larger than life. He will be forever missed and his memory will always be treasured by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, (Lt. Col. Ret.) Ray R. Moran and his uncle Robert R. Moran. He is survived by his mother Carol V. Moran; his son Carson J. Moran; his grandmother Jean K. Moran; aunts and uncles Tim Moran, Mary Ann Clisby and Robin Robinson; his fiancé Amber Leggett and her daughter Allyssa; and his 4-legged buddy Zeus.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS. Interment will be private.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moran family.
View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
07:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved