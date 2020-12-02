Nicholas Stephen Moran
November 24, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Nicholas was born and raised in Gulfport, MS. He passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved.
He graduated from HCHS, Perkinston Community College and Mississippi College. He was very successful in his 13 year career as a Certified Petroleum Landman. He was a kind and loving person who cherished his family and friends. He was truly that special kind of guy whose smile and personality were larger than life. He will be forever missed and his memory will always be treasured by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, (Lt. Col. Ret.) Ray R. Moran and his uncle Robert R. Moran. He is survived by his mother Carol V. Moran; his son Carson J. Moran; his grandmother Jean K. Moran; aunts and uncles Tim Moran, Mary Ann Clisby and Robin Robinson; his fiancé Amber Leggett and her daughter Allyssa; and his 4-legged buddy Zeus.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS. Interment will be private.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moran family.
