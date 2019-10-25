Home

St Thomas Catholic Church
720 E Beach Blvd
Long Beach, MS 39560
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Highway 90
Long Beach, MS
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Highway 90
Long Beach, MS
Nicholas Vizzini Obituary
Nicholas Vizzini

Gulfport

A Memorial Service will be held for Nicholas Vizzini, who died August 7, 2019, at the age of 72. The service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Highway 90, Long Beach, Mississippi. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30, with the Mass following. Donations to St. Thomas will be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Nicolas is survived by his wife, Lauri; son, Matthew; daughter, Betsy (Dante); brother Peter Vizzini; sisters Carmela Frost, Michela Vizzini, Maria Signorile, and Teresa Wells; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Lena Vizzini; brother Vincenzo; sisters Lucia, Concetta, and Vincentina; and grandniece, Railyn.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
