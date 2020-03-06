|
|
Nicki M. Henderson
Mobile
Nicki M. Henderson, age 67, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020. Nicki was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. She was a resident of Biloxi, MS for the last 31 years. Nicki was preceded in death by her parents Robert G. Maddox and Jewel Talbot Maddox and her brother Robert G. Maddox Jr. Nicki is survived by her husband of 45 years, Daniel G. Henderson, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret), her son Danie G.Henderson Jr. (Nikki) of Biloxi, MS, her only grandson Glandon Leo Henderson, her niece Erin Maddox Grimes (Michael) and their daughters Aubree, Rylee, and Baylea of Mobile, AL and her nephew Robert G. Maddox (Tyra) of Hartselle, AL.
As a young lady Nicki developed a lifelong love of literature, Rod McKeon poetry, music, people, nature, Mobile Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. She graduated from Murphy High School in 1971 as a Senior Girl Scout, an accomplished pianist, a member of the track team, and the best cast net and flounder
fisherman Mobile has ever seen. But it was the love of people and at her father's suggestion that she entered and graduated from Mobile General Hospital's Mastin School of Nursing. There she forged lifelong friendships and met her husband when the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle came to Mobile.
Their Coast Guard Career took her from Alabama, to California, Maryland, North Carolina, and Mississippi. Nicki loved and loved deeply. She always gave of herself, first to her family and then to friends and her community. She had a special knack for organizing and the communities where she lived truly benefited. She was a very special nurse in Alabama. She started her family in California and decided
then to make them and the communities where they lived her life's work. In Bowie Maryland she was active in Cub Scouts and served as Commissioner of the City Youth Baseball League for 4 years. In Morehead City North Carolina, she coordinated elementary school volunteer efforts. She was recognized by the Governor as the NC Volunteer Coordinator of the year, 2 years in a row. In Mississippi she continued her support of community public education by volunteering at Biloxi High School, Pupil
Accounting for three years. It was in Mississippi that she was able to address a passion of her youth, a healing after the Vietnam War. Nicki worked diligently for years on the project to complete the Mississippi Vietnam War Memorial in Ocean Springs.
Nicki loved her family fiercely and she will be missed for eternity. Her family is blessed to know that they have a Guardian Angel to watch over and protect them through the rest of their days on Earth. Until we meet again, through Christ Jesus, we love you "Bunches."
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the memory of Nicki to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, Gulfport, MS. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pine Crest Funeral Home, 1939 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, Al., A privated Graveside Service will follow in Pine Crest Cemetery, Mobile, AL.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 6, 2020