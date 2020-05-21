Ocean Springs



Our beloved mother, Nina Lu Long, passed away May 15, 2020, at home with a loving daughter & caregiver, Stacy Clark, at her bedside. Mom was born on March 3, 1932, to Jack & Nettie (Burk) Rider in Beggs, Oklahoma. She attended Sapulpa High where she met her future husband, Billy Gene Long. In 1950, her senior year, she was crowned yearbook queen but, in our hearts, she will always be our "Queen Mother".



Mom & Dad married on November 24, 1951, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Dad was a young airman and Mom, a beautiful, supportive military wife. She always made a house into a home with a seamless transition between moves to Texas, Montana, Alaska, South Carolina, Oklahoma & Kansas, finally, retiring in Mississippi.



Mom taught at Ding Dong Daycare & worked at Goodyear Tire Company in Ocean Springs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working the New York Times crossword puzzles. Mom was always able to find a reasonable diagnosis & remedy for us within the pages of her trusty Reader's Digest medical books. She also loved researching our Indian heritage and was delighted to discover that she is a direct descendant of Nancy Ward, Beloved Woman of the Cherokee.



Mom leaves behind her sister, Sammye Wood, and five children, Linda Wright (Craig), Jeanna Puett, Billy Long, Jr. (Marianne), Michael Long (Gail), Stacy Clark (Carl), 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren & one great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to Guy Gamblin for all the love and support he provided in Mother's care.



Mom was preceded in death by Dad who passed away in December 2016; a son-in-law, Ron Puett, and a sister, Vivian Montgomery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bradley-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery where Mom's ashes will be placed with Dad's. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in your local "Walk to End Alzheimer's" to help us raise funds for Alzheimer's care, support & research.





