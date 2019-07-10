Nina "Joyce" Ward McCauley



1935 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Nina "Joyce" Ward McCauley, age 84, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019 in Gulfport.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Samuel McCauley; a brother, Wayne Ward (Marie); nephews, Ted Ward (Alice), Steve Ward (Sonia), and Ken Ward; a niece, Lynn Sharp; several great nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends.



She is preceded in death by her 2 sons, William "Billy" McCauley and Robert "Bobby" McCauley; a brother, Wendell Lewis Ward; and her parents, Jesse and Bessie Ward.



Joyce was born in Belmont, MS, attended Long Beach School, graduated with an Associate degree from MS Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, and received a Bachelor's degree at Tulane University. After graduating, she married the love of her life and went on to fulfill her dream of teaching and raising a family. Her career included teaching at several schools including Lyman Elementary, Coast Episcopal, and Keesler Air Force Base. She was a proud member of the Perksters and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Gulfport Yacht Club. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach. She and her husband Sam enjoyed sailing, camping, and traveling. She will always be remembered for her wealth of knowledge, love, and kind words of inspiration. She leaves us with a lifetime of memories.



Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 1 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.



