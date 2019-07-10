Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina McCauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina McCauley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina McCauley Obituary
Nina "Joyce" Ward McCauley

1935 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Nina "Joyce" Ward McCauley, age 84, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019 in Gulfport.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Samuel McCauley; a brother, Wayne Ward (Marie); nephews, Ted Ward (Alice), Steve Ward (Sonia), and Ken Ward; a niece, Lynn Sharp; several great nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her 2 sons, William "Billy" McCauley and Robert "Bobby" McCauley; a brother, Wendell Lewis Ward; and her parents, Jesse and Bessie Ward.

Joyce was born in Belmont, MS, attended Long Beach School, graduated with an Associate degree from MS Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, and received a Bachelor's degree at Tulane University. After graduating, she married the love of her life and went on to fulfill her dream of teaching and raising a family. Her career included teaching at several schools including Lyman Elementary, Coast Episcopal, and Keesler Air Force Base. She was a proud member of the Perksters and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Gulfport Yacht Club. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach. She and her husband Sam enjoyed sailing, camping, and traveling. She will always be remembered for her wealth of knowledge, love, and kind words of inspiration. She leaves us with a lifetime of memories.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 1 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now