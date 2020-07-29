1/
Nola Smee
1919 - 2020
Nola Irene Smee

Nov. 12, 1919 - July 13, 2020

Topeka, KS

Nola I. Smee, former Executive Director of Moore Community House, Inc. died July 12th . She served at the Community Center for seventeen years and had a major impact on working families located in Back Bay, Biloxi through the day care. She influenced the State of Mississippi in Early Child Care by encouraging the state to request federal Title IV Funding. Under Nola's direction, Meals on Wheels began its program at the Center. She participated in Second Harvest, Community Step Gardens, Help Line, Literacy and many UMC missions as well as kindergarten and day care.

Nola was commissioned a United Methodist Deaconess June 1945. She had a deep concern for those less fortunate and knew her calling was in social work. She helped many through the Center and privately with her own funds.

Nola was pre-deceased by her parents Cyril C. and Mabel Hemphill Smee and one sister, Margie.

She is survived by her nieces, Judy Gatewood of Topeka, KS and JoAnne Rupp of Colorado Springs, CO.

www.legacy.com has a complete obituary


Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
