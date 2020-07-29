Nona Marie Trochessett
1920-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Nona Marie Trochessett, 100, passed away July 25, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.
She was born June 26, 1920 in Biloxi, MS and had just celebrated her 100th birthday with a reunion of the Trochessett family. Nona was a lifetime coast resident, having resided in North Biloxi, D'Iberville, and Ocean Springs most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred P. Trochessett, Sr.; her mother, Eileen Brown; her son, Wilfred P. "Jackie" Trochessett, Jr.; and her brother, Vanos Cruthirds.
She is survived by her daughter, June (Dan) Garrison of Leland, NC; her sons, Duane (Aimee) Trochessett of Naples, Fl., Lance (Dana) Trochessett of D'Iberville, MS; thirteen grandchildren, Jana, Todd, Marci, Jason, Bryan, Paul, Shaun, Justin, Jillian, Haley, Lauren, Lance Jr.; and twenty six great grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.