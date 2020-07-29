1/1
Nona Trochessett
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nona Marie Trochessett

1920-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Nona Marie Trochessett, 100, passed away July 25, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

She was born June 26, 1920 in Biloxi, MS and had just celebrated her 100th birthday with a reunion of the Trochessett family. Nona was a lifetime coast resident, having resided in North Biloxi, D'Iberville, and Ocean Springs most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred P. Trochessett, Sr.; her mother, Eileen Brown; her son, Wilfred P. "Jackie" Trochessett, Jr.; and her brother, Vanos Cruthirds.

She is survived by her daughter, June (Dan) Garrison of Leland, NC; her sons, Duane (Aimee) Trochessett of Naples, Fl., Lance (Dana) Trochessett of D'Iberville, MS; thirteen grandchildren, Jana, Todd, Marci, Jason, Bryan, Paul, Shaun, Justin, Jillian, Haley, Lauren, Lance Jr.; and twenty six great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved