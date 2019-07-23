Norlan Austin Conerly



February 28, 1929 - July 22,2019



Pascagoula



Norlan Austin Conerly, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a fine Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and a fine Christian Man. He was born in Kokomo, MS on February 28th ,1929. He worked many years as a specialty welder at Ingalls Shipbuilding. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a Master Gardener and loved working around the house doing everything for himself which he took much pride in being able to do. He and his wife Mary loved to travel to visit places throughout the entire United States. He was a dedicated member of the Central Church of Christ in Pascagoula, where he had many brothers and sisters in Christ for many years where he served in many support capacities over the years. He loved traveling to visit his daughter, Sandra and her family where they lived in different parts of the country. He loved follow his children and grandchildren to watch them play the many sports that they were involved with over the years.



He is preceded in death by his Father, Iddo Watts Conerly and Mother, Rosie Collins Conerly, brother William Thomas (Billy Tom) Conerly, brother Richard Vaught (R.V.) Conerly, Father-in-Law Buford Johnson, Mother-In-Law Pauline Johnson, and Brother-ln-Law Allen Johnson.



He leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-three (63) years, Mary Ethel Johnson Conerly, son Ricky (Georgia) Conerly, daughter Sandra (Russell) Peak. Grandchildren Dallas (Jeffery) Ellis, Austin (Tracy) Conerly, Russell (Michele) Peak, Dexter (Rachel) Peak, Skyler (Jen) Peak, and Hunter (Robyn) Peak. Step-Grandson Christian (Kim) Morlan. He leaves his great-grandchildren Taylor Reeves, Skyler Wetmore, Mason Wetmore, Sawyer Conerly, Banks Ellis, Connor Ellis, Isla Peak, Scarlet Peak, Brecken Peak, Eden Peak, and Hendrix Peak. He had many other nieces and nephews that he was always a favorite of.



The Service will be Wednesday, July 24th 2019 at the Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. The interment will follow at Jackson County Memorial Park. Ron Webb from the Central Church of Christ will officiate the service.



We want to extend our gratitude to Notre Dame Hospice and their exceptional staff for their care comfort that they provided for our father.



They are a special group that does a great job of caring and showing compassion for our father. We want to extend our thanks to the Karemed staff at 211 Walnut Drive in Ocean Springs. They are the best at taking of our father and showing much compassion for him during his illness.



Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on July 23, 2019