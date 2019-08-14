Home

1929 - 2019
Norma Evans Obituary
Norma Lee Evans

1929 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Norma L. Evans, age 90, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Evans was born August 3, 1929, in Fredericktown, MO, and was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She served in the Air Force and retired from OSI at Keesler Air Force Base in February, 1994. After retiring, she also worked at the Broadwater Resort and Gulfport Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Biloxi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie Depew Phillips and Cecil White Phillips; her husband, James Evans; her daughter, Kimberly A. Fountain; her son, Larry D. Evans; and an infant brother.

Survivors include a son, James J. Evans; four grandchildren, Karen A. Monk, Tiffany L. Entrekin, David L. Fountain, Jr., and Brittany N. Evans; four great grandchildren, Savannah L. Underwood, Dawson S. Underwood, Malani N. Craig Ouellette, and Kimberly C. Fountain; a sister, Jessie Ebrecht; two nephews; three great nephews; and three great nieces.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Pass Road, in Biloxi, followed by a 12:00 PM service. Interment will be held in Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the . https://donate3.cancer.org

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
