Norma F. Caples
July 14, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Moss Point, Mississippi - Mrs. Norma Fay Caples 92 of Moss Point, MS was born July 14, 1928 in Pascagoula, MS. She passed to eternal life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Moss Point.
Viewing will be from 3-5:00pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Unity Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Scranton Cemetery, Pascagoula, MS. Due to the COVID-19 precautions, Masks Are Required for the viewing and graveside. Please abide and respect our wishes accordingly for your safety and ours.
All Arrangements by Unity Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS www.UNITYFH.net
