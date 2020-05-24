Norma Blackledge Harbour



March 2, 1939 - May 20, 2020



Gulfport



Norma Blackledge Harbour, age 81, of Gulfport, MS passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



Norma was born March 2, 1939 in Jones County, MS and was a long time resident of the Gulf Coast. She owned and operated a hair salon in Orange Grove for many years and then moved on to a career in residential real estate. She loved life, laughter, poetry, writing, ballroom dancing and animals.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James C Blackledge and Annie Mae Blackledge Quinnelly and her brothers, James Vestal Blackledge and Thomas Rayford Blackledge.



She is survived by her children, Lisa Myrick, Jeff Harbour (Janet) and Natalie Hendrix; her grandchildren, Jessica Segebarth (Larry), Laura Myrick, Brandi Harbour and Jonathan Myrick and her great grandson, Sebastian Segebarth; her brother, Charles Cleon Blackledge, and sisters Shirley (Harold) McKnight, Anita Cleckler and Patricia (Stanley) Gaines; and many nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store