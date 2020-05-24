Norma Harbour
1939 - 2020
Norma Blackledge Harbour

March 2, 1939 - May 20, 2020

Gulfport

Norma Blackledge Harbour, age 81, of Gulfport, MS passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Norma was born March 2, 1939 in Jones County, MS and was a long time resident of the Gulf Coast. She owned and operated a hair salon in Orange Grove for many years and then moved on to a career in residential real estate. She loved life, laughter, poetry, writing, ballroom dancing and animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James C Blackledge and Annie Mae Blackledge Quinnelly and her brothers, James Vestal Blackledge and Thomas Rayford Blackledge.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Myrick, Jeff Harbour (Janet) and Natalie Hendrix; her grandchildren, Jessica Segebarth (Larry), Laura Myrick, Brandi Harbour and Jonathan Myrick and her great grandson, Sebastian Segebarth; her brother, Charles Cleon Blackledge, and sisters Shirley (Harold) McKnight, Anita Cleckler and Patricia (Stanley) Gaines; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.
May 24, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
