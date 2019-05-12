Mrs. Norma Hopkins



1931 ~ 2019



Pass Christian



Mrs. Norma Hopkins, a Gulf Coast Resident since 1975, died on Sunday May 5th at the Dixie White House in Pass Christian, MS. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 5th, 1931 and was the only child of Arnold and Gilda Vitolo. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Daniel P. O'Connor, and by her second husband, William N. Hopkins. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Jon) Shoenfeld, Richard (Tracy)O'Connor, Kevin (Deborah)O'Connor, Nancie (Kevin)Sumrall, and Carole (Terry)Vann, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.



Mrs. Hopkins loved her grandchildren and traveled to Guam to see Danny, David, and Nicole. She traveled to California and Germany to see Connor and Liam. She loved the visit from Brian and his family. One of her favorite trips was to Las Vegas for Nicole's wedding. At home on the Coast, she lovingly cared for Christina, Tyler, and Sara when they were small. And for many years, she was the egg hiding bunny for Rachel at Easter.



Travel was Mom's passion, and she would remind us she traveled back and forth to Saudi Arabia thirteen times when our stepfather worked there. From there, Mom and Bill traveled the world: Hong Kong, Thailand, Egypt, Cyprus, Capri, Athens, Rome, Naples, London, Paris, Spain, Portugal (where they stayed in a convent on the Atlantic coast), and many places in between. Mom was always a saver, saying money was a tool to be used; she always had her "Susie Wong Account" as full as possible for her next escape. Mom sure enjoyed a cruise: one to Puerto Rico, and a few on the Gulf of Mexico. In 2010, Mom was able to return to her home town, New York City. She was thrilled to walk the streets of Manhattan again, as she had as a teenager.



Mom was widowed twice, both times she had to go to work: the first time, she worked as a receptionist at a hospital, and the second time she worked at Beach Pharmacy on the beach in Gulfport. She made many friends in her more than ten years there. Everywhere she would go, there would be someone who knew her from her time at Beach, "running the place for Larry."



Our mother spent her last eight months at the Dixie White House, where she made friends and enjoyed the community, activities, and good food. In January, her health began its steep decline, and the care of her nurses, Paula, Kellie, and Heather was exceptional. She especially loved Theresa, who bathed her, Michelle, who encouraged her, Tiffany, Crissy, Jerri, Ciara and Calleen. Without exception, every person working at the Dixie, showed great compassion, and treated our mother as if she were their own. We are forever grateful to the Dixie White House family.



The visitation and service will be on Tuesday, May 14th, 5-7pm at Bradford O'Keefe, 15th Street, Gulfport. Our dear mother, Norma Hopkins, will be buried with her husband at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Wednesday morning, May 15th at 10am.