Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hughes


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Hughes Obituary
Norma Jean Hughes

1931-2019

Biloxi

Norma Jean Hughes, age 88, of Biloxi, passed away on October 1, 2019.

Mrs. Hughes was born in Logtown. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She will be sadly missed by her loving family and the many friends she met along her way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Tex" R. Hughes, Sr.; her parents, Leland L. Lee and Mabel Asher; siblings, Walter James Lee and Irma Joan Levens.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Casano (Ronnie), Wanda Tisdale (Paul), and Floyd "Ray" R. Hughes, Jr. (Patti); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, at 1:30 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now