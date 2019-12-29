|
|
Norma June Davis
Pass Christian
Norma June Davis of Pass Christian MS, went home to the Lord on December 17th, 2019.
She was born Norma June Ladner in Pensacola FL to parents Norman Joseph Ladner and Anna Louise (Nell) Necaise Ladner. She was the oldest of four girls and grew up in Gulfport, MS. After High School she married Roger William Davis and eventually settled in Pass Christian. She had 4 children and was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and one sister. She is survived by four children (Michael Davis, Katheryn Davis Leonard, Bernard Davis, and Tiffany Davis Bilbo) and nine grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at a future date where she will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Diamondhead, MS. Those who wish to honor her may consider a contribution to the Mississippi Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 29, 2019