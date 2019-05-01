Norma May Jeffries



1936 ~ 2019



Bay St. Louis



Norma May passed away at her home in Bay St. Louis with her devoted and loving husband Michael by her side, along with close friends and family members. Norma was born in Kingston Jamaica. Attending a Catholic Boarding school, Immaculate Conception she started out with her desire to become a nun. This changed as she got older. She went on to study ballet and became a professional dancer; performing all over Europe and the Middle East, including Lebanon, Egypt, Greece and Italy. She was one of Jamaica's first models and went on to perform in several movies with Ingrid Bergman, Robert Donet, Rod Taylor and James Coburn.



She acquired several nicknames over the years; "Sparky" by her husband Michael, "Darling" by others, but perhaps the most fitting was "Happiness" as a dear and close friend once called her. She was sheer happiness, never an unkind word toward anyone or anything. Known for her charm of calling you "Darling", she was loved and respected by so many people around the world. But most of all she was loved and adored by her family and devoted husband of 38 years, Michael. Together they traveled the world and touched the hearts and lives of many they met. It is with great sadness and grief that this beautiful lady has passed from this world into another. She was a blessing to all who knew and met her. Her love and kindness to others was never ending. She will be missed by so many.



She is survived by her two son's Richard Anthony Soares (Eleanor)and Donet Christopher Soares, her three grandson's Joseph Spencer Soares, Aaron Anthony Soares, Jesse John-Marc Soares. Along with her two-great grandson; Joshua Soares and Noah Soares, one stepson Shannon Michael Jeffries and stepdaughter Kristina Marie Talbot (Daniel), and step grandchildren, Alyxandra Grace, Sophia Ann, Mollee Kate Marie, Jeffrey Ryan, Katherine Marie, Andrew Paul, Michael Gabriel. No funeral service will be held, however a special service celebrating her life through pictures will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to the .



