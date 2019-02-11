Norma Jean Thibodeaux McMahon



Biloxi



Norma, 65, grew up and lived her entire life on Bayview Avenue overlooking the Biloxi Bay.



She began her career in construction with J.O. Collins while she was a student at Biloxi High School. Norma moved on to Lloyd Moon Construction where she served as Vice President for 30 years. She recently retired from the Insurance Center in Biloxi as Jim Brashier's assistant . She was also past president of Gulf Coast Chapter National Association of Women in Construction.



Norma was very actively involved in Mardi Gras. She was past President of Bon Vivants. She also assisted the Captain of Gulf Coast Carnival Association for 3 years. Norma was also assistant to Jim and Linden Brashier with their Members of Royalty.



Norma is preceded in death by her Mother, Doris Cannette.



She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Charlie McMahon; son, Justin (Willena) Thibodeaux; stepsons, Mike (Stefanie) McMahon, Ryan (Stephanie) McMahon,Timmy (Sheila) McMahon; 8 grandchildren, Shelby and Lane Thibodeaux, Mallisa (Wayne) Mott,Patrick, Brett, Cassie McMahon, Liam and Parker McMahon; 1 great grandchild, Oak Mott; her special God Father, Frankie Barhonovich; very special friends, Lloyd and Barbara Moon, Jim and Linden Brashier, Susie Skrmetta, Bree Williams Pitalo, and Dewey Brashier Mason.



The family would like to extend our appreciation to Dr.Paul Pavlov and special caregiver, Chris Jones.



A memorial service at 12 pm will follow the welcoming of family from 9 am-10 am and friends from 10 am-12 pm on Tuesday February 12th, 2019 at Southern MS Funeral Services in Ocean Springs, MS. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary