Norma Rogers Napier



1937 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Norma Jeane Rogers Napier of Long Beach, MS, passed into the arms of her Lord on June 16, 2019, in Gulfport MS, after suffering a severe stroke.



Norma was born in Gulfport, MS, on October 10, 1937, and was the second child of Louie H. Rogers and Hazel June (Showers) Rogers, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her only sibling, Louis "Buddy" Rogers and Sister-in-law Roberta Thelkeld. She is survived by her husband Ray. J. M. Napier, son Mark R. Napier, daughter Susan L. Bass, sisters-in-law Rosemary Rogers and Sierra Sue Goldi, brothers-in-law Douglas Napier, Billy Napier and Carl Threlkeld, nephews Seth Rogers and Steve Threlkeld, nieces Melissa Fischer (Randy), Michelle Napier, Megan and Amber, Shelly Threlkeld and Trisha Threlkeld, great nieces Faren Knowles (Dustin), Tara Fischer, great great nieces Addison Knowles and Henley Knowles, and many, many friends.



On August 30, 1959, Norma married the love of her life, Ray J.M. Napier at the First United Methodist Church in Long Beach, MS. If you ask anyone who was there for that joyous occasion, they will tell you the thing they remember the most is that the air conditioner went out in the church and they all thought they would expire before the service was completed. Ray and Norma have been devoted to each other ever since that hot August day and would have celebrated 60 years this August. From this marriage, two children were born, son Mark R. Napier and daughter Susan L. Bass.



Norma graduated from Gulfport High School in 1955 and Perkinston Junior College in 1957. While at Perk, some of her fondest memories included those spent as a Perkette. She always loved a parade and was also a big fan of Mardi Gras having served as Queen Leda VI for the Krewe of Gemini in Gulfport.



Her first job was a summer job running the elevator at the Hancock Bank building in downtown Gulfport. Following that she became a legal secretary which she continued until her retirement in 1999.



She loved to travel and would get on the next tour bus, regardless of where it was headed, but her favorite trip was with Father Louis to France a few years back. She also loved to knit and crochet and made baby afghans for dozens of babies over the years, including some for NICU babies in nearby hospitals.



She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and she served many offices at the local and state levels over the years. Among them she served as Worthy Matron of Long Beach Chapter 51 in 1991 and later as Grand Representative to the State of Virginia for Mississippi.



Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine Street, Long Beach, MS, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Visitation is at 11:00AM, funeral service at 1:00PM and burial at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to First United Methodist Church, Long Beach, MS, where she was a member.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary