Norma Jean Hughes
1931-2019
Biloxi
Norma Jean Hughes, age 88, of Biloxi, passed away on October 1, 2019.
Mrs. Hughes was born in Logtown. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She will be sadly missed by her loving family and the many friends she met along her way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Tex" R. Hughes, Sr.; her parents, Leland L. Lee and Mabel Asher; siblings, Walter James Lee and Irma Joan Levens.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Casano (Ronnie), Wanda Tisdale (Paul), and Floyd "Ray" R. Hughes, Jr. (Patti); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, at 1:30 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 3, 2019