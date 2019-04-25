Home

Mr. Norman L. Allen

Jan. 9, 1931 - Apr. 22, 2019

Long Beach

Mr. Norman Allen, 88, of Long Beach, Mississippi departed this life, Monday, April 22, 2019. Mr. Allen was a Mississippi Gulf Coast resident for more than 40 years and attended Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, DeLisle where he was a member. Additionally, he was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Committed in service, both to his community and his country, Mr. Allen was altruistic in both time and deed. Helping others was his passion.

Mr. Allen was a 20 year retired Veteran of the US Air Force and served more than 20 years as a Civil Service Employee. He was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees and the American Legion. During the time that he was not engaged in service, Mr. Allen enjoyed outdoor activities. Being in the outdoors made him happy. Strong, Intelligent, Dedicated, and Faithful are hallmarks of the life of Mr. Allen. His life and legacy will forever be his family's light.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Albert T. Allen, Mrs. Cherri Hinton Allen and his beautiful wife, Mrs. Bettye W. Allen.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kimberly (Antonio) Guillory, Long Beach; three grandchildren, Angelique Harriel, Katryna Banks, Hannah Banks, and many family members and friends. Funeral: 11:00 AM, Lockett Williams-George & Lillian Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi. Online registry: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
