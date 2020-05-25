Odell Cuevas Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Odell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odell J. Cuevas, Jr., age 73

Saucier, MS

Odell J. Cuevas, Jr. died on 5/23/20. Join the family via a Live Streamed service on Tues., 5/26/20, at 10:00 am at www.riemannfamily.com on his obituary page. RIEMANN FAMILY F.H., Gulfport, is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Service
10:00 AM
via a Live Streamed service at www.riemannfamily.com on his obituary page
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved