Odell J. Cuevas, Jr., age 73
Saucier, MS
Odell J. Cuevas, Jr. died on 5/23/20. Join the family via a Live Streamed service on Tues., 5/26/20, at 10:00 am at www.riemannfamily.com on his obituary page. RIEMANN FAMILY F.H., Gulfport, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 25, 2020.