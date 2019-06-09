Olga Blanchard Buckley Karnovich



Phoenix, AZ



Olga Blanchard Buckley Karnovich at the age of 84 died at a rest home in Phoenix, AZ on May 28, 2019, after a struggle with cancer. At her death she was surrounded by her daughter Rennie Lauren Karnovich and therapy dog Lucy.



Olga was born in Enterprise, MS on September 1, 1934 to the parents Laurence B and Christine (Johnson) Buckley, Sr. She completed undergraduate work at the University of Mississippi and graduate work at the University of Southern Mississippi.



She was employed by the US Army Service Clubs at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where she met and married her husband John A. Karnovich. She retired as a Youth Probation Officer from Monterey County California and Harrison County, Mississippi. She lived in Gulfport Mississippi for forty years. Her hobbies were family and playing bridge for many years in Gulfport MS. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Enterprise, MS.



She was preceded in death by her husband John Andrew Karnovich, parents Laurence B and Christine E (Johnson) Buckley, and sister Linda Ryan Buckley.



She is survived by her daughter Rennie Lauren Karnovich, brother Laurence B and Martha L (Rodenbough) Buckley Jr., niece Kimberly (Buckley) and Kevin Parnell, nephew Laurence B Buckley, III and Grand Niece Lauren A. Wilson-Buckley.



A Memorial service will be held on 24 June at 11:00am at the Biloxi National Cemetery and will be buried with her Husband John A. Karnovich.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Mary's Episcopal Church, PO Box 177 Enterprise, MS, 39330. Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019