Mr. Oliver "Opie" Paul Cooper
1934-2020
Biloxi, MS
Mr. Oliver "Opie" Paul Cooper age 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Mr. Cooper was born on December 24, 1934 in Muskogee, OK. He was the owner of Sun Coast Electronics and retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid golfer and loved bowling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orin P. Cooper and Inola Austin; and brother, Carl Cooper. Survivors include his spouse, Marcia Ross Cooper; son, Orin Cooper; daughter, Lisa Marie Burts; and nephew, David Cooper.
There are no services scheduled. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.