Oliver Paul "Opie" Cooper
1934 - 2020
Mr. Oliver "Opie" Paul Cooper

1934-2020

Biloxi, MS

Mr. Oliver "Opie" Paul Cooper age 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Mr. Cooper was born on December 24, 1934 in Muskogee, OK. He was the owner of Sun Coast Electronics and retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid golfer and loved bowling.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Orin P. Cooper and Inola Austin; and brother, Carl Cooper. Survivors include his spouse, Marcia Ross Cooper; son, Orin Cooper; daughter, Lisa Marie Burts; and nephew, David Cooper.

There are no services scheduled. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
