|
|
Olivia (Libby) Hammett Pittman
Mar 22, 1952-July 6, 2019
Sumrall, MS
Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Olivia (Libby) Hammett Pittman, 67, of Diamondhead, MS, formerly of Petal, MS.
She died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Mrs. Pittman was a retired teacher with the Hancock School system and formerly taught in the Petal School system.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Doris and Em Hammett.
She is survived by her husband, Claude F. (Rusty) Pittman, III of Diamondhead, MS; one brother, Mike Hammett of Petal, MS and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 9, 2019