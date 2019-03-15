Olivia P. Miller



August 14, 1920-March 9, 2019



Clinton



Mable Olivia Peterson Miller, affectionately called Olivia, was born on a beautiful Saturday morning to Tizzie Redding Peterson and Charlie Peterson in Clinton, MS. She attended Sumner Hill High School in Clinton. She then graduated from Lanier Senior High School in 1937. She matriculated to Southern Christian Institute that merged with Tougaloo College. She then attended Jackson State University. Olivia worked for several years as an educator until her health began to fail.



She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life John Miller who preceded her in death in 1969.



She leaves to mourn, several nieces and nephews, Louise Kelly, Gwendolyn Bankston, Sarah Brock, and Herman Holly, Wayne and Brian Alnutt, and Kathy Alnutt Hartgrove and a host of great-nieces and nephews.



Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church, Biloxi, MS at 2:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Monroe Memorial Park in Gulfport, MS. Online condolences: www.RichmondAugustFH.com. Inquiries: 228-436-6722.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019