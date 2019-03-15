Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond-August Funeral Home
184 Main St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 436-6722
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Main Street Baptist Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Main Street Baptist Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Miller


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olivia Miller Obituary
Olivia P. Miller

August 14, 1920-March 9, 2019

Clinton

Mable Olivia Peterson Miller, affectionately called Olivia, was born on a beautiful Saturday morning to Tizzie Redding Peterson and Charlie Peterson in Clinton, MS. She attended Sumner Hill High School in Clinton. She then graduated from Lanier Senior High School in 1937. She matriculated to Southern Christian Institute that merged with Tougaloo College. She then attended Jackson State University. Olivia worked for several years as an educator until her health began to fail.

She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life John Miller who preceded her in death in 1969.

She leaves to mourn, several nieces and nephews, Louise Kelly, Gwendolyn Bankston, Sarah Brock, and Herman Holly, Wayne and Brian Alnutt, and Kathy Alnutt Hartgrove and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church, Biloxi, MS at 2:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Monroe Memorial Park in Gulfport, MS. Online condolences: www.RichmondAugustFH.com. Inquiries: 228-436-6722.

Richmond August Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs.Olivia P. Miller.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now