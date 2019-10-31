|
|
Mrs. Opal Angeline
Walker Suggs
1935 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Opal Angeline Walker Suggs, age 84, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away in Marietta, GA on October 29, 2019. Opal was born July 19, 1935 in McHenry, MS. She was a graduate of Vancleave High School and attended Spencer Business College of New Orleans, LA.
On April 30, 1955 she married Daniel Suggs. They were married for 50 years and raised 4 children. During her lifetime, Opal was employed at Ingalls Shipbuilders in Pascagoula, Kool Vent Awning company of Biloxi, substitute teacher for the Jackson County School District, Kays Flowers of Biloxi, retired from K-mart in D'Iberville and her final job was at Traditional Jewelers in Edgewater Mall of Biloxi. Opal joined Adah Chapter #49, Order of the Eastern Star in 1955, was a charter member of Japhia Temple Daughters of the Nile, Member of Gulf Coast Court #1 Order of the Amaranth, was a member of Grand Representative Club of Mississippi and the International Grand Representatives Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Suggs; her parents, William Oakland Walker and Eva Bryant Bond; her brother, Spencer Walker; her sister, Carolyn McGary; and her sons, Brian Suggs and Gregory Suggs.
Opal is survived by her sister, Joyce Queen of New Mexico; her daughters, Deborah Kruciak, Commander, US Navy (Ret.) of Bulverde, TX and Tracey Suggs of Marietta, GA. She has three grandchildren, Jesse Suggs of Offutt AFB, NE, Matthew Kruciak of Virginia Beach, VA and Adam Suggs of Slidell, LA. Opal has four great-granddaughters, Ava Kruciak, Arwen Kruciak, Katherine Suggs and Kaitlynn Suggs.
In lieu of flowers Opal would prefer donations be made to either the Shriners Hospital or The American Diabetes Association.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-9pm for friends and family at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home located at 911 Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS. Beginning at 1pm on Saturday, November 2,2019, there will be an Order of the Eastern Star Funeral Service followed by a Chapel service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park at 4111 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 31, 2019