Opal Moore Vaughn
Sept. 8, 1927 - Oct. 21, 2020
Vancleave, MS
Opal Moore Vaughn, 93, of Vancleave, MS, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Opal was born on September 8, 1927 to the late Wiley Thecolyn and Geneva Cooper Moore of Broome Community. She married the love of her life the late Robert M. "Mack" Vaughn in 1954. She was a lifelong resident of Vancleave. She enjoyed her grandchildren, family, and serving others. She was an encourager to all and found the good within them. She was an educator from 1944-1986 and spent most of those years at Vancleave. She began teaching at the age of 16, due to a teacher shortage. She attended Perkinston and Mississippi Southern in the summers until she completed her education. She also spent a year in Washington D.C. working at the Pentagon.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Vancleave, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and in many other areas throughout the years. She loved and cherished her church family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Jackie M. Vaughn, Victor Lamar (Sonya) Vaughn, and Sarah Sue Vaughn (Jerry) Bray; grandchildren, Hagen (Amber) Bray, Victoria Vaughn (Seth) Gregory, Raeanna Bray (Luke) Reynolds, Ethan Vaughn, and James Vaughn; great-granddaughter, Cora Faye Gregory; along with many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
The visitation for Opal will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Vancleave. The funeral service will follow at the church beginning at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church cemetery in Vancleave with her nephews serving as pallbearers.
