Ora Lee Byrd Mallette
1941-2019
Gulfport
On September 13, 2019, in Gulfport, MS, Ora Lee Byrd Mallette, 78, beloved wife and mother, went home to be with the Lord.
Ora was born on August 18, 1941, in Benndale, MS, and was the first and only surviving child of Ruben "Chippy" Byrd and Nancy Rachel Graves Byrd. She is predeceased by her parents, an infant brother, two sisters Darnell Byrd, and Martha Byrd, a brother, Billy Byrd, and an infant granddaughter, Holly Mallett; she is survived by her husband, all of her children, grandchildren, two brothers, Raymond Byrd and Henry Byrd, and one sister, Margaret Byrd, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ora was a loving wife to her husband of 62 years, Reverend Milburn R. Mallette, and a loving mother to four children: Lenora Melton, Timothy Mallett (Tina), Rachael Sawyer (Dondi) and Brett Mallette (Donna), ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. While raising her family and being a military wife, she and Milburn traveled the world together, living and visiting locations in the Mediterranean and Middle East, and touring the Christian sites of the Holy Land. She was an avid reader and well versed in the history and culture of the countries of her travels and even learned to speak a little Greek and Turkish. While living abroad, she learned the art of fine needlework and was accomplished in knitting, crochet, and detailed, elaborate embroidery. While living in Alaska and Hawaii, she volunteered with the Red Cross and was involved in children and music ministries in her church. Being the daughter of a musician and vocalist, Ora's love of music began as a child. She was a gifted vocalist and used her musical talent for the Lord all of her life; she instilled her love of music in her children and grandchildren and her musical legacy continues. She was a resident of Long Beach, MS for 40 years and enjoyed taking Winston, her English springer spaniel, for relaxing rides along the beach.
As in Proverbs 31, she was an example of the virtuous woman and to her family her price is far above rubies; she loved and cared for her family all the days of her life and her children rise up and call her blessed. She supported mission work in China and was a faithful supporter of Chosen People Ministries in Israel. She was an avid supporter of Wycliffe Ministries, an international Bible translation organization. She had a generous spirit and her many gifts and kindnesses are built up as a memorial to her devotion and her love for the Lord and His work.
She and Milburn founded Trinity Pentecostal Tabernacle in Long Beach, MS, where she was a member for forty years. Her funeral will be held at her church on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., where friends and family are invited to visit from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00. p.m. A private interment will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Please view and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 16, 2019