Oscar Z. Culler, Jr.



1942 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Oscar Z. Culler, Jr., age 77, of Gulfport died Friday, May 31, 2019 in Gulfport. He was born March 17, 1942 in Orangeburg, SC to Oscar Zeigler and Marion Culler. He spent his childhood years in South Carolina and graduated from Woffard College. After college he lived in Gulfport and was a banker, then later began a career in residential building and construction in Germantown, TN which he continued until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, Saints football, and spending time with friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debbie; his sister, Graham Culler Basto (David) of Sullivan's Island, SC and her family Marion Basto Stevens and David Basto, Jr. and their children; as well as his dear friend and cousin, Hayne and Sally Culler of Orangeburg, SC.



The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date in Orangeburg, SC. Memorial donations may be made to CUREPSP.



