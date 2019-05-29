Oswald "Ozzie" Chatham



1928 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Oswald "Ozzie" Chatham Jr., 91, died on Monday, May 27, 2019 peacefully at home.



Ozzie was born on May 27, 1928 and was a native of Biloxi his whole life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oswald Chatham Sr. and Katie Kriss Chatham; his siblings, Edna Braun and Donald Chatham.



Ozzie is survived by so many that will love and cherish his memory. By his devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara Chatham; his children, Michael (Michele) Chatham and Sandra (Joel Sr) Moody; grandchildren, Sara Chatham, Teresa (Drew) Herman, Amber (Corey) Cochran, Joel Jr. (Erin) Moody, Nicholas Sr. (Kimberly) Moody; his brother, Gerald Chatham; and sister, Brenda Jeffries.



Ozzie played on multiple championship hardball teams (both fast and slow pitch). He retired from F&F Distributing Co. after over 40 years and enjoyed golf, horse racing, and his family.



The greatest joy of the past 10 years has been Ozzie's great grandchildren. No matter the circumstance, "Paw Paw Ozzie", as he is so lovingly called, had treats and smiles for all of them. They all will miss him and look back on memories with him fondly. They are Madeline Moody, Joel (Tripp) Moody III, Harper Moody, Reese Moody, Charley May Cochran, Nicholas Moody II, Davis Moody, and Micah Herman.



Funeral services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the in Ozzie's memory.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2019