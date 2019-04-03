Home

Otis Williams


Otis "OT" Williams

Aug. 25, 1981 - Mar. 25, 2019

Gulfport

Otis "OT" Williams, 37, asleep on March 25, 2019 in Gulfport. Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edward Williams, Sr. and Dorothy Marie Hill Williams-Gray; brother, Samuel Edward Williams, Jr.; maternal and paternal grand parents, Catherine Graves, Otis Clifton Hill, Viola Williams, and Samuel Dedeaux; He leaves to mourn his loving memories his three sons, Enoche Elijah Flowers, Diego Scott Glascoe, and Legend Otis Williams, two siblings, Titon (Tyrina) Graves and Samantha (Ronald) Williams-Brackett; one niece, Sammietria Williams; eleven nephews, Samuel E. Williams, III, Emmanuel D. Williams, Jashun Graves, Ny'sier Fannin, Ny'marcus Fannin, Sanjaya Fannin, Gmar Williams-Brackett, Solomon Williams-Brackett, Zechariah Williams-Brackett, Timothy Brackett and a host of relatives and very close friends, too many to mention each by name. His service will be private. Flowers and cards can be sent to the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 until 12 noon.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
