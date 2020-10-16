1/1
Pamela Hightower Brown
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Hightower Brown

June 7, 1945-Oct. 12, 2020

Gulfport, MS

Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Pamela Hightower Brown, 75, of Gulfport, MS.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospice.

Interment will be held in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Charles C. Hightower and Rose Barnes Hightower and sister ,Mrs. Bonnie Hightower Drews all of Hattiesburg, MS.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. Victor Devane Brown; son Darrell Devane Brown of Houston, TX; daughter, Charla Hightower Brown McSwain and her husband, Charlie Curtis McSwain of Sumrall, MS.

Pamela was blessed with three grandchildren: Charles "Miller" McSwain, Morgan Hightower McSwain, and Elizabeth Rose Brown.

In Lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the Humane Society of Southern Mississippi Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
01:00 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved