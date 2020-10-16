Pamela Hightower Brown
June 7, 1945-Oct. 12, 2020
Gulfport, MS
Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Pamela Hightower Brown, 75, of Gulfport, MS.
She passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospice.
Interment will be held in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Charles C. Hightower and Rose Barnes Hightower and sister ,Mrs. Bonnie Hightower Drews all of Hattiesburg, MS.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Victor Devane Brown; son Darrell Devane Brown of Houston, TX; daughter, Charla Hightower Brown McSwain and her husband, Charlie Curtis McSwain of Sumrall, MS.
Pamela was blessed with three grandchildren: Charles "Miller" McSwain, Morgan Hightower McSwain, and Elizabeth Rose Brown.
In Lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the Humane Society of Southern Mississippi Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.