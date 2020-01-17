Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Pass Christian, MS
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Pass Christian, MS
Pamela P. Swanier


1955 - 2020
Pamela P. Swanier Obituary
Mrs. Pamela P. Swanier

Mar. 3, 1955 - Jan. 14, 2020

Long Beach

Mrs. Pamela Prout Swanier was born March 3, 1955 to the late Marcus and Catherine Prout of New Orleans, LA. She was a long time member and ordained minister of New Community Hope Ministries.

She was united in holy matrimony to Oliver G. Swanier September 7, 1985. To this union she became the loving mother of Ivan and Nikia Swanier.

Mrs. Pamela Swanier was owner and operator at Prout's Concept of Hair Design from 1974-1985. She was employed at Grand Casino of Gulfport 1994-2004 and the V.A in Biloxi, MS from 2012-present.

She was preceded in death by her parents Marcus and Catherine Prout, her in-laws Oliver W. and Geraldine Swanier. She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving husband of 34 years, Oliver G. Swanier; a son, Ivan Swanier; a daughter, Nikia Swanier and three grandchildren, Josiah Wilson, Elianna Lyons-Swanier, Micah Smith-Swanier; three sisters, Catherine Johnson, Myra Williams (Calvin), Tammy Prout; three godchildren, Austin, Christine, and Marqureda and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation: 9:00AM, Funeral: Monday, January 20, 2020, 11:00AM, First Missionary Baptist Church, Pass Christian. Interment: St. Stephens Cemetery. Online registry: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
